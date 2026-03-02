Gunmen Abduct Father Of Ex-Ebonyi Deputy Gov

Suspected gunmen have kidnapped Mr. Francis Igwe, father of former deputy Governor of Ebonyi State Kelechi Igwe. He was reportedly kidnapped yesterday morning while on his way to church in his Ndufu-Alike Community in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

Sources in the area said Elder Igwe was driving when armed men riding a motorcycle intercepted his vehicle. The assailants allegedly double-crossed him, forced him out of his car and whisked him away on their motorcycle to an undisclosed location.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area, Barrister Sunday Nwankwo, said that the council was working with security agencies to facilitate the release of the man.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Joshua Ukandu, could not be reached for comment, as calls and text messages sent to his phone were not responded to at the time of filing this report.