Gunmen Abduct Ex-NYSC DG, Nine Others In Katsina

In the early hours of Thursday, gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly kidnapped the former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brgd. Gen. Maharazu Tsiga (retd.), in Tsiga village, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

New Telegraph gathered that the bandits also killed one person and abducted at least nine others, even as they were said to have ransacked several homes, carting away valuables.

According to the report, the bandits attacked at 12.30am as the armed hoodlums stormed the community, shooting sporadically to scare residents.

However, at the time of filling this report the Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, is yet to confirm the attack.

