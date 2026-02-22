Gunmen Abduct Couple, Shoot Another

Barely 48 hours after a traditional ruler, Oba Kehinde Falodun, the Alagamo of Agamoland, was shot dead, a couple was again kidnapped, and one person was shot by gunmen in Akure North local government area of Ondo State.

Both the killing of the traditional ruler and the abduction of the couple and the shooting of one person occurred in the same local government gradually becoming a haven for bandits and violent crimes.

These developments led the residents of the area to troop out to protest the incessant killing and abduction of innocent people in their area.

They blocked the Owo/Akure road, leading to gridlock in the area. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh, said the incident happened around 9:45 on Friday.

Jimoh said, “Information was received regarding an incident that occurred earlier involving Mr. Jamiu Olawale and his wife, residents of Olaribigba Estate, Iluabo.

“The couple had just returned home from their shop in an ash-coloured Toyota Camry when they were attacked at the frontage of their residence by unknown gunmen who reportedly emerged from the surrounding bush.

“The attackers abducted the couple and whisked them away to an unknown destination. During the incident, a neighbour, Mr. Patrick Ilumaro, who was seated in front of his residence, sustained a gunshot wound.