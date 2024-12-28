Gunmen Abduct Cleric, Wife, Children In Ondo, Demand N75m Ransom

Share

…Family, Association Raising Fund For Ransom

Gunmen struck in the Akoko area of Ondo State, abducting an Anglican Cleric, Rev. Canon Olowolagba, his wife, and two children along the Ise Akoko-Iboropa road in Akoko North-East Local Government area of Ondo State.

The incident, which has created panic in the minds of those living on the axis, happened last Sunday. The incident also left the priest’s hometown, Ikaram-Akoko, in the Akoko Northwest local government area of the state, in a quandary, with residents praying for the safe return of the family.

The Bishop of Akoko Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev. Babajide Bada confirmed the incident to reporters on Saturday.

Bada said “The unfortunate incident happened on Sunday between 4 pm and 5:30 pm. The man involved is Reverend Olowolagba. He was travelling from Ipesi with his wife, Mrs Olowolagba, and their 16-year-old daughter, Goodness Olowolagba, a 100-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba- Akoko (AAUA), who came for a holiday at home, and a nine-year-old girl staying with them, identified as Idowu.

“They drove from Ipesi through Isua Akoko. And when they got to between Isua and Ise-Akoko, they were kidnapped. And we did not know, until the following morning, when their members discovered that they didn’t get to Ikaram, where they were going. And they were not also at home.

“Since then, those who kidnapped them have been calling. They called to ask for a million ransom. And we said that’s very unreasonable.

“Later, they said #10 million. But when we gathered some money to go and secure their release, they changed to another million. That is why the Reverend and the wife, including the two children are still there.”

However, the Bishop said the kidnappers had insisted on a #75 million ransom before they could set free the victims.

According to him, “Amotekun is working because we have reported the matter at the Amotekun office in Akure. And they are working on the matter. We have also notified the hunters, and reported the matter to the police, both in Ikare and Isua.

“Presently, Amotekun and the hunters are combing the bush, to ensure the victims are rescued from their abductors,” the cleric added.

A prominent community leader and chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Akoko North-West Local Government, Sheikh Basiru Aminu, urged the people of Ikaram Akoko to intensify prayers and make efforts for the prompt release of the victims, describing the kidnapped family as respected members of the community.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami-Omilani, said she was yet to be briefed on the incident. She said the state Police Command does not have such a story, as it was not reported to them.

However, a member of the organization the wife belongs,’Ẹgbẹ Akọ́mọlédè has been raising money to secure the release of one of its members

A source said the association had enjoined their members to contribute at least #2k each to be able to pay the #10m ransom the kidnappers demanded.

The Commander of the State Security Network codename Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said the incident happened last week. He said Amotekun Corps was working with other security agencies to secure the release of the victims.

