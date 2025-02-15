Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest, Two Others In Rivers

Share

Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday confirmed the abduction of a Catholic Priest attached to Port Harcourt Diocese, Rev. Father Livinus Maurice, along with two others.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Maurice who is the Parish Priest of St Patrick’s Catholic in Isokpo, the Ikwerre Local Government Area was reportedly abducted while returning from a hospital visitation along the Elele-Isiokpo Road in Ikwere LG of the state on Wednesday, February 12.

Confirming the incident, the Catholic Diocese of Port Harcourt on behalf of the Bishop by the Chancellor, Reverend Father Bernadine Anaele.

READ ALSO

The statement partly read, “Although the matter has been reported to the security agencies, Christ faithful of Port Harcourt Diocese and Nigeria at large have been urged to intensify prayers for the safe and unconditional release of the priest and those with him.”

Also, the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying an investigation is ongoing to ensure their release and the arrest of the culprits.

She said, “Yes the command is aware of the incident and we are making frantic efforts to ensure the protest is released unhurt and the two others.

“Also the command has alerted all tactical units to ensure the suspects are apprehended and made to face the law. “

Share

Please follow and like us: