Gunmen Abduct APC Chairman In Ondo

Share

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifon Ward 5, Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr. Nelson Adepoyigi, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The incident occurred on Monday evening at the entrance of his farm along the Ifon-Owo road, an area known for violent crimes.

Sources in the town report that the kidnappers have demanded a ransom of N100 million from the victim’s family.

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the abduction on Tuesday.

Police Public Relations Officer, Olushola Ayanlade, stated that the command received a report of the incident and swiftly initiated a manhunt for the perpetrators.

In a statement, Ayanlade said, “Upon receiving the report, the DPO Ifon, in collaboration with hunters, local Vigilante Group members, and Nigeria Army personnel, has launched a manhunt for the suspects.”

The police spokesperson urged anyone with information that could assist in the rescue operation to come forward, and reminded citizens to remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The police are working to verify the details of the incident and ensure the safe release of the APC chairman.

Share