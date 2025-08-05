Gunmen Abduct AAUA Official In Ondo, Wife Escapes

Suspected kidnappers on Monday evening abducted a senior official of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Mr. Omoniyi Eleyinmi, in Supare-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Eleyinmi, a Faculty Officer in the Faculty of Education, was reportedly seized alongside another yet-to-be-identified individual while returning home from work.

According to local sources, the gunmen had earlier stormed Eleyinmi’s residence, lying in wait before opening fire as he alighted from a commercial motorcycle in front of his house.

A member of the university’s Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) confirmed the incident, stating that Eleyinmi’s wife narrowly escaped the attack.

“She had stepped out to receive her husband when the kidnappers arrived in a commando-like operation. As they began shooting, she fled, but her husband was seized and taken away,” the source said.

The kidnappers have not yet made contact with the family, a relative disclosed, adding that the family is in distress over his safety.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Victor Akinpelumi, confirmed the incident, saying the institution is working closely with security agencies to secure Eleyinmi’s release.

“We have contacted the police, and they have assured us that efforts are underway to rescue him,” Akinpelumi stated.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the abduction and revealed that one of the two victims had already been rescued by operatives.

“They were on a motorcycle when they were accosted at Supare. The kidnappers took them into the bush, but we were able to rescue one of the victims and are currently debriefing him,” Ayanlade said.

He added that tactical units have been deployed to track down the perpetrators and rescue the remaining victim, noting that operational details are being withheld for security reasons.

“We are intensifying efforts and are optimistic about a successful outcome,” he added.