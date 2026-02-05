Gunmen Abduct 9 Family Members In Edo, Demand N260m Ransom

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Edo State have abducted nine members of a family, including a nursing mother, her baby , five other children, a sister-in-law and her sister . The incident occurred along the Eko-Abeku-Iyowa Road within Evboneka Community, off the Benin–Akure road, at about 5 p.m. on Monday, February 2, while the victims were returning from school.

The head of the family, Festus Bamidele, said the abductors later released the nursing mother and her baby following a heavy rainfall on the day of the incident. He said the family only became aware of the abduction when the nursing mother and the baby re- turned home.

Bamidele further disclosed that three other victims in pre-kindergarten classes were later rescued by vigilante members and police operatives in Evboneka

The incident occurred along the Eko-Abeku-Iyowa Road within Evboneka Community, off the Benin–Akure road, at about 5 p.m. on Monday, February 2, while the victims were returning from school.. He explained that four other victims, aged between 11 and 26 years, remain in the custody of the kidnappers.

Among those still being held, he said, are his children, his junior sister and a sister-in-law. According to him, the kidnappers have contacted the family and are demanding a ransom of N260 million.

When contacted, the State Police Command spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the incident and said operatives from the Ekiadolor Division engaged the abductors in a gun duel, rescuing five of the victims unhurt, while four others were taken away.

“The command in collaboration with hunters and vigilantes, has launched an intensive bush combing exercise for the kidnappers with efforts ongoing to rescue the remaining victims,” she said.