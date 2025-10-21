Gunmen Abduct 73 Residents During Attack On Zamfara Communities

At least 73 persons have reportedly been abducted following an attack on Buzugu and Rayau villages in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication, reports that the incident occurred at about 2:45 am on October 18.

According to the agency, the armed bandits in large numbers, wielding sophisticated weapons, invaded the two villages and whisked away the residents to an unknown destination. Sources said efforts were ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of all abducted persons and to restore normalcy in the affected communities.

They also said security operations were being intensified in the area in collaboration with local vigilance groups. Many Zamfara communities have recently come under bandits’ attacks. Earlier this month, 30 residents were abducted when bandits attacked Zamfarawa village in the Zugu district, Bukkuyum LGA of Zamfara.

Less than two weeks before, suspected gunmen abducted two councillors and an imam in the Tsauni community under the Gusau LGA of the state. The councillors, representing Gidan Gona and Tsibiri wards in Maradun LGA, alongside the community imam, were kidnapped in front of their houses after prayers.