Gunmen Abduct 7 Farmers In Ondo, Demand N100m Ransom

The Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps, has confirmed the abduction of seven farmers in Itaogbolu, Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commander of Amotekun Corps, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview yesterday in Akure.

Adeleye, who said the farmers were kidnapped on Saturday, disclosed that Amotekun officers have been deployed to the forests in search of the victims. “I can confirm the incident.

Our men have been in the forests and are still there. “I was there yesterday (Sunday) and we are hopeful that they will soon be rescued,” he said.

Also, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), while confirming the incident to NAN, said that efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims.

“Yes, there is a case of kidnapping at the weekend in Itaogbolu and the police have launched an operation to ensure that those who are responsible are apprehended.

“I cannot confirm the exact number of the victims to you because there is still an ongoing operation, but we are working assiduously to ensure their safe return,” Ayanlade said.