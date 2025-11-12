Gunmen Abduct 6 Female Defence Ministry Directors Enroute Abuja

Tension has engulfed the Fed- eral Civil Service after six Directors from the Federal Ministry of Defence were reportedly kidnapped by gunmen along the Kaba–Lokoja Expressway.

The incident happened on Monday, November 10, when the top officials, en route from Lagos to Abuja for a Directorate-level promotion examination, were ambushed in what witnesses described as a strategically planned attack.

The shocking abduction has thrown both the Defence Ministry and the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) into turmoil, reigniting public concern over the safety of civil servants who must travel across the country for official functions.

In an official release, ASCSN President, Shehu Mohammed and Secretary-General, Joshua Apebo condemned the abduction and assured that every necessary step was being taken to secure the officers’ release.

They listed the abducted Directors in a statement to include, “Those kidnapped are Mrs. Ngozi Ibeziakor, Mrs. C.A. Emeribe, Mrs. C. Helen Ezeakor, Mrs. C.A. Ladoye, Mrs. J.A. Onwuzurike, and Mrs. Catherine O. Essien. “These Directors, who are members of our Union and staff of Command Day Secondary School (CDSS), Ojo, Lagos, were travelling from Lagos to Abuja when they were kidnapped.”

The union confirmed that the Ministry of Defence has already deployed its internal security network to work alongside law enforcement agencies in a bid to rescue the victims unharmed. The statement further noted, “We have always advised the Federal Civil Service Commission to conduct promotion examinations in the states instead of compelling public service employees to travel long distances to Abuja.

The current security situation and deplorable road conditions expose workers to grave risks.” The ASCSN also called for an urgent decentralisation of all promotion and verification exercises, stressing that ignoring persistent safety warnings could result in more devastating incidents.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Defence Ministry has launched a massive search operation, dispatching specialised security personnel to comb suspected hideouts in Kogi State and surrounding areas.

The union commended the Defence authorities for their quick action and urged all security agencies to “leave no stone unturned” in ensuring the swift and safe return of the kidnapped Directors.