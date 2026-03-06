Gunmen Abduct 4 Persons In Oyo

Four persons have been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers along the Igbeti/ Kishi Road in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State. According to sources, the four persons were abducted on Wednesday evening, and till the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of the victims have not been known.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of Oyo State Police Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, said the Command was working hard to ensure that the suspects are arrested and the victims released unhurt.

In a statement yesterday, he said the command was aware of the abduction, explaining that “Four persons have been confirmed abducted along the Igbeti–Kishi Road.

Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, immediately directed the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Kishi and Igbeti Divisions, supported by other tactical teams, to deploy all necessary operational assets to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the prompt arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.”

As at yesterday evening, no information had been heard regarding the whereabouts of the victims, their welfare, and whether any ransom had been demanded from the relatives of the kidnapped persons.