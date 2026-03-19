Gunmen Abduct 4 Persons In Ibadan

Four persons have been abducted by gunmen at the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), in Ibadan, Oyo State. The incident was said to have occurred yesterday.

And the research institute is located at Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State. It was learnt that the gunmen stormed the nursery section of the research institute and kidnapped some people.

Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident. Ayanlade in a statement, however, said that one of the four victims has been rescued.

He added that efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victims and arrest the culprits. “One of the four kidnapped victims has been successfully rescued, and his vehicle recovered.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has directed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, alongside other tactical teams, to reinforce the Divisional Police Officer, Idi-Ayunre Division, and other operatives in an ongoing intensive bush combing operation.

“The rescued victim is currently in safe custody and undergoing debriefing. “Efforts are on to rescue the remaining victims and arrest the perpetrators,” Ayanlade said.