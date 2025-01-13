Gunmen Abduct 3 Soldiers, 32 Others In Enugu

Share

Gunmen have re- portedly abducted 35 persons including three military personnel.

The kidnapped victims were traveling in three commercial buses along the Enugu-Ezike Federal Highway in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State when they were abducted.

­ It was learnt that the incident happened on Thursday January 9, 2025, while the military authorities released a signal to that effect yesterday.

It was further learnt that the military had since deployed helicopter to comb the affected areas in the ongoing search for the gunmen.

It was learnt that the three buses were attacked and the gunmen took four Nigerian Army personnel but one, PTE Usendu Eme- diong (24NA/87/7560), was able to escape.

A Nigerian Army signal confirmed that the three soldiers are personnel of 87 Regular Recruits Intake (87RRI) and were abducted along the Enugu/Nsukka Road.

The soldiers who are being held by the gunmen with 35 abducted passen- gers are PTE Usoro Ezekiel Paul (24NA/87/6751), Jeremiah Inimbom Thomas (24NA/87/7937) and PTE Victor Itiat Godwin (24NA/87/8348).

An eyewitness, who spoke to journalists in Enugu, on condition of anonymity, stated that the armed herdsmen numbering 17 filed all the passengers into the bush after operating for an hour.

A military signal sighted by our correspondent confirmed the abduction of thesoldiers.

And in a related develop- ment, More than 16 residents were reportedly killed after a military air strike tore through Tungar Kara community, Maradun LGA of Zamfara state.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, quoted intelligence sources as saying the victims include members of the Zamfara Community Protection Guard (ZCPG), vigilantes, and residents of the community who were called to respond to the incursion of gunmen.

