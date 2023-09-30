Gunmen Abduct 25 Church Members In Ondo

At least 25 members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Igan, have been abducted by unidentified gunmen in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

According to information obtained by Saturday Telegraph, the victims were on their way to a burial ceremony on Friday night when the attackers struck on the notorious Ifon road in the state’s Ose Local Council Area.

In the early hours of Saturday, a church member who spoke with newsmen about the incident said that the majority of the church members abducted were choir members.

He said: “At least twenty-five of them were in the bus travelling for the burial programme en route to Ose LGA. They were abducted by the armed men, and their bus was abandoned by the roadside.”

Speaking with Daily Trust, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Ondo Police Command’s spokeswoman, claimed that the anti-kidnapping squad and other tactical teams had been sent to the area to rescue the victims.

She said: “The incident happened yesterday (Friday) afternoon, the police were informed that a Church Bus with the Inscription CAC was abandoned around the Elegbeka area, and there are suspicions that the passengers in the vehicle were kidnapped.

But we are already on the trail of the kidnappers with the view to rescue the abducted victims. Our men from the Anti-kidnapping squad are combing the bush already.”