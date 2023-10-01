Gunmen Abduct 25 Choir Members in Ondo

Two members of the same family were among the 25 choir members of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Igan, Akure, the Ondo State capital that were abducted along Owo/Ose road at Ose Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The choir members were on their way to Ifon, in the Ose Local Government Area of the state for a programme when they were kidnapped by suspected gunmen. A woman who confirmed to reporters yesterday lamented that two of her family members were among the kidnapped church members going for a programme in the Ose council area.

The Ose route has been notorious for violent crimes including murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping. A first-class monarch, Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adewusi was killed along the road while former local government chairman, Bola Adelegbe was kidnapped and killed on the route.

This development has made monarchs and citizens of the area raise alarm over incessant kidnapping and violent crimes in the area. But yesterday, it was learnt that the victims were kidnapped around 3 pm on Friday while traveling to Ifon in Ose Local Government Area for a burial ceremony of a parent of one of them.

The woman said the vehicle conveying the kidnapped choir members was seen abandoned on the roadside. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayi Odunlami-Omisanya said “yesterday afternoon that the police were informed that a church bus with the inscription CAC was abandoned around the Elegbeka area and there are suspicions that the passengers in the vehicle were kidnapped.”

She said the Police Anti- kidnapping squad and other tactical teams have been deployed to the area to rescue the victims and arrest all involved in the crime. Odunlami-Omisanya said eight of the victims had been rescued by the anti-kidnapping squad of the police.

The Police Spokesperson said the victims said they are members of CAC Oke Igan, Akure, and were on their way to a wake keep but on getting to Ajagbale via Elegbeka on Ifon/Owo expressway they were accosted by five unknown gunmen who shot sporadically and forcefully took them in to the bush.