Gunmen Abduct 2 Priests In Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the resident pastor of Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, better known as Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa A Nigeria (EYN), Rev. James Kwayang and his Secretary, Rev. Ishaku Chiwar.

Confirming the abduction to newsmen in Yola yesterday, the Police Public Relations Office (PPRO) of Adamawa State Command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said the command has designed actions within which to rescue them.

”I want to assure you that the command has already deployed personnel to rescue the two clergymen from their abductor.”

The priests, who are said to be serving at EYN Local Church Council (LCC), at Mbila-Mali bu, were abducted on Sunday around 11 pm in Song Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, the EYN President, Rev. Daniel Mbaya, who also confirmed the abduction, called on security personnel to take immediate action to ensure the safe release of the two pastors.

He urged other religious leaders, the entire EYN church and Nigerians to join the church in fervent prayers for the safe release of the abducted pastors.

