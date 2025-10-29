Gunmen Abduct 15 Passengers In Edo, Police Rescue 8

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of 15 passengers along the Benin–Akure Road, between Obarenren and Odunwongie communities, they however rescued eight of the passengers.

This was contained in a statement yesterday by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, who said the rescued passengers included children, adding that efforts were on to locate and rescue the remaining seven passengers.

The statement reads in part: “The Edo State Po- lice Command wishes to inform the general public that on 25th October, 2025, at about 17:00hrs, a distress call was received by the Command while Ekiadolor Division operatives were swiftly deployed to the scene of the suspected kidnapping incident along the Benin–Akure Road, between Obarenren Community and Odunwongie Community.

“At the scene, it was revealed that at about 16:30hrs, gunshots were heard between a military checkpoint and the AntiKidnapping checkpoint in the area.

A 14-seater Hummer Bus with registration number KJA 119 XF, driven by one Francis Okeke of Afuze, Owan East Local Government Area, was attacked by armed men, while 15 passengers were taken into the nearby bush.

“Acting promptly, the operatives pursued the kidnappers into the forest and successfully rescued eight victims, including three children unhurt. However, seven other passengers are still unaccounted for as efforts are intensely ongoing to locate and rescue them.