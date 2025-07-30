Gunman Kills 4, Including Police Officer, In Shooting At New York City Office Tower

A man stalked through a Manhattan office tower firing a rifle yesterday, killed four people, including a New York City police officer, and wounding a fifth before taking his own life, officials said.

The shooting took place at a skyscraper that is home to the headquarters of both the NFL and Blackstone, one of the world’s largest investment firms, as well as other tenants.

The gunman, identified by authorities as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, had a ‘documented mental health history,’ according to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, but his motive was still unknown.

“We are working to understand why he targeted this particular location,” Tisch said.

The rampage happened at the end of the workday in the same part of Manhattan where the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare was gunned down outside a hotel late last year, reports The Associated Press.