Gunfire Raises Suspicion Of Coup In Guinea-Bissau

Following an explosion of gunfire on Saturday in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, security personnel have barricaded the area.

As of the time of filling this report, the cause of the prolonged gunfire remains unclear in the West African country.

Guinea led by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya since his September 2021 coup that overthrew an 11-year civilian government, is still reportedly unsure of the reason behind the protracted firing.

“There is gunfire from both automatic weapons and weapons of war in Kaloum,” described a witness from the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The city centre has been sealed since dawn; we can neither enter nor leave,” added a shopkeeper, requesting anonymity.

“I wanted to go to the port area where I work but was prevented from leaving (Kaloum), where armoured vehicles have been deployed”.

numerous witnesses reported seeing armoured vehicles at different sites and vacant roadways.

The presidential mansion, a number of important governmental and administrative buildings, the military headquarters, and the main jail are all located at Kaloum, which is a peninsula.

According to witnesses, the gunshots happened close to the November 8 bridge, which is the only way to get into the city centre and the prison.

Because air traffic controllers were unable to get to the airport from Kaloum, no aircraft has taken off from Conakry’s international airport as of Saturday morning, according to an airport official.

Since 2020, Guinea has had several coups, following in the footsteps of Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Gabon. Moussa Dadis Camara, the former dictator, is on trial at the same time as the recent turmoil in Conakry. Charges against Camara and ten other authorities stem from a 2009 tragedy in which 109 women were sexually assaulted and 156 people died.

The security forces’ decades-long impunity in Guinea is being contested in this historic trial. Following its 1958 independence from France, Guinea has had autocratic governments.

The nation held its first free and fair presidential elections in 2010 and 2013, with Alpha Conde emerging victorious.