Gumi Urges Nigeria To Stop Military Cooperation With U.S

A prominent Kaduna based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi has called on the Federal Government to im- mediately stop all military cooperation with the United States of America, USA following the country’s air strikes on ISIS terrorists on Christmas Day.

Gumi, in a post on his Facebook page yesterday warned that any foreign military intervention, particularly by the United States of America, would exacerbate insecurity rather than resolve it.

The cleric asked the Federal Government to instead seek military assistance from those he described as more “neutral” countries, such as China, Turkey, and Pakistan.

“Nigeria should halt all military cooperation with the USA immediately because of its imperial tendencies worldwide and seek the help of those neutral countries mentioned.

Nigerians are too educated to be played with. This is going to be a 2027 campaign discourse,” he wrote on Friday. While acknowledging that fighting terrorism is legitimate, Gumi believes that such efforts must not be outsourced to foreign powers that have ulterior motives.

He said, “The US involvement in Nigeria will attract the real anti-US forces, making our land the theatre of war. As a principle, no nation should allow its land to be a theatre of war, and no nation should allow its neighbours to be their enemies.”

“Annihilating terrorists is an Islamic obligation,” he said, citing a Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

“But it should only be carried out by clean, holy hands, not by another terrorist whose hands are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent children, women, and men.”

According to him, relying on the United States to combat terrorism in Nigeria is a “mistake,” arguing that “terrorists don’t fight terrorists in truth; they may only kill innocent people and have ulterior motives behind the drama of fighting ‘terror’.”