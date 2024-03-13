Gumi Offers to Negotiate With Terrorists

Controversial Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has volunteered to help President Bola Tinubu negotiate with bandits for the release of the 287 school children abducted by terrorists in Kaduna State. According to him, it is his religious duty to pursue peace with bandits.

In an interview with a national newspaper on Tuesday, Gunmi volunteered to facilitate negotiations with bandits for the release of abducted 287 Kuriga schoolchildren. He said: “I am ready to lead a holistic dialogue between the government and bandits. It is a religious duty for me to do so for peace.”

The cleric added that he hoped that the Tinubu administration would listen to hold dialogue with terrorists because former President Muhammadu Buhari led government refused to do so. He said government dialogue with bandits should be holistic and not restricted only to secure the release of abducted school children.

Gumi said: “My advice is that the government should hold dialogue with the bandits not only for these Kuriga school children’s abduction but all the cases. “Also, the government should use the same approach it used in releasing passengers that were abducted on Abuja – Kaduna train in 2022 to release the Kuriga schoolchildren and others.”