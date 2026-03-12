Gumi: NIPSS DG Says Nothing Wrong With Negotiating With Bandits If…

The Director-General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Ayo Omotayo, has said that engaging in dialogue with bandits responsible for killing Nigerians is acceptable, provided it leads to the safety of citizens.

Omotayo made the remark in an interview with Arise News yesterday, in response to comments by Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who had suggested that negotiations with armed groups could complement efforts to curb violence in the North.

In the interview, Omotayo stressed that attempts to negotiate do not signal weakness on the part of the government. “The purpose of government is to secure its people and its assets.

So I would believe that any government that is responsible will look for all means, all ways to ensure that the people are protected,” he emphasised. Omotayo acknowledged the recent spike in banditry, saying, “I agree that there has been an upsurge recently, but before now we all will agree that we had some semblance of peace.”

He noted that: “Anyone who is perceptive, will know where all of this resurgence is coming from,” and expressed confidence that security forces could regain control “once the necessary support is given to them.”

On negotiations, he added: “Negotiating with those who kill our people is welcome if we can do so, as long as Nigerians are safe. The important thing is for Nigerians to be safe.” Omotayo’s comments come amid heightened debate over Gumi’s engagements with bandit groups.

In a separate interview with DRTV, Gumi said that he is often accompanied by security agencies during such meetings, raising questions about the role of dialogue in the country’s security strategy.