Gumi: I’ll Lead Amnesty Push For Nnamdi Kanu If He Shows Remorse

Ahmad Gumi, the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, has said he is prepared to personally lead a campaign on amnesty for Nnamdi Kanu, the convicted leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), if the separatist agitator publicly renounces violence.

Kanu was convicted of terrorism and handed a life sentence by James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja. Speaking on Channels Television’s morning programme yesterday, Gumi said his position is rooted in his long-standing belief that negotiation, not force, remains Nigeria’s most effective path to resolving insecurity.

He claimed that the Nigerian military was not trained to engage in guerrilla warfare, adding that kinetic strategy alone cannot solve Nigeria’s security challenges. “Our army is not designed for a guerrilla war; no army is designed for that,” he said.

“So, since we have people that are ready to put down their arms, then why do you always decide it has to be kinetic? “Let me give you an example. Now, this Kanu, who was imprisoned for terrorism, for agitating that our soldiers should be killed… if the same Kanu now shows remorse and also calls for peace, honestly, I will be in the forefront in calling for his pardon and amnesty for him.”

The cleric noted that negotiating with bandits has yielded results in Kaduna State, saying the challenges in Zamfara State were due to the inability of the government to come into agreement with bandits. “Look, Shehu Shagari, our former President, gave amnesty to Ojukwu,” Gumi said. “Look at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, he gave amnesty to the Niger Delta militants who have also committed acts of terrorism.

So this is how we are. We are also looking for a way out.” He said a possible intervention from the United States will not solve the issue of insecurity, adding that all Nigerians should rally around the government for a home grown solution. “I don’t want foreign intervention. And I don’t want tribes to be fighting,” he stressed.

“Also, we don’t want the fire of religion to be ignited in Nigeria, because if it’s ignited, who can quench it? “Look at the Abuja Kaduna Road. Now everybody can ply on it.

Things are improving. I’m not saying it’s 100%. There are incidents where it has happened. But it’s not the norm. “Things are improving. Just give the government time and a chance. But to be pressured from outside, this is what we object to. “Our sovereignty is a red line. We can never accept foreigners to come into Nigeria, whatever excuse it is,” Gumi maintained.