Gumi honours DSS invitation, says he had productive interaction

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has broken his silence following an invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS) over his comments on the activities of bandits in the country. According to him, the invitation was necessary, and he had a productive interaction with the security agents who queried him. On Monday, after the Federal Executive Council meeting, the Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, confirmed that the prominent Islamic cleric was invited for questioning while noting that no one was above the law. Reacting, Gumi, in a social media post titled “Only one person is above the law: The innocent!,” yesterday, wrote: “Last night, I got many frantic calls from well-wishers and journalists about a news item that I was interviewed by security.

There is absolutely no cause for alarm. “Yes, we had a productive interaction on how to curb banditry as we are all trying – each in his own sphere – to tackle the monster bedevilling the nation. There was no animosity but courtesy and full of respect.” He urged President Bola Tinubu not to repeat the mistake made by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said refused to dialogue with bandits.

The abducted Kaduna children were released on Sunday, with the government saying no ransom was paid for their release. “We all need as a nation to unite and work in synergy to achieve an everlasting peace. I thank you for your concern. May Allah continue to protect us all from all evil,” he said. Gumi had previously negotiated on behalf of state governments to free abducted persons.