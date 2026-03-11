Gumi: FG Knows Every Terrorist By Name, Location

Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Abubakar Gumi, has alleged that the Federal Government is aware of the identities and locations of terrorists operating across the country. The cleric made the claim during a recent interview with DRTV, which began trending yesterday.

Gumi was reacting to accusations that he personally knows and regularly interacts with terrorists and bandits responsible for insecurity in parts of Nigeria, and that he often speaks on their behalf.

Responding to the claims, the Islamic scholar said his contacts with the armed groups are not conducted alone, insisting that security agencies are involved in the process. “The government knows every terrorist by name and by location. I don’t go alone to negotiate — I go with the police and other security agencies,” he explained.

Gumi further stated that some of the engagements have involved visits to traditional rulers as well as trips into forests believed to be hideouts for bandits. “I would go to the Emirs. In fact, when we went to one forest, I even went into the bush with women,” he added.

The cleric has previously taken part in controversial dialogue initiatives with armed groups in northern Nigeria, maintaining that negotiation could help reduce violence and persuade fighters to lay down their arms.