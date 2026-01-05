Kaduna-based renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has refuted claims that he was the target of US airstrikes against militants in Sokoto State.

Gumi’s clarification, which followed a Boko Haram cult, which purportedly tried to kill him in 2012, was mentioned in a widely shared old video in which he had expressed concern about a threat to his life.

The 65-year-old controversial cleric said, contrary to the claims circulating, his life is not in danger at this time.

The cleric made this known in a message shared on his official Facebook page, saying God was the one who prevented him from being slain by Boko Haram’s operatives.

He wrote, “There is fake news going viral now that wrongly claims that I said I was targeted by the US attack on Nigerian soil, or something to that effect.

“I never said so, and I also never thought of such a possibility. I am comfortably staying in my home with my family without fear, intimidation, or apprehension.

“I believe the source of misinterpretation was a lecture I gave in the mosque on how, in August 2012, I was told that Boko Haram had targeted me for elimination.

“The two people who came to execute the plan were killed instantly when the bomb detonated in their hands near my house. “I advise all news agencies that reported the fake news to publicly retract it and tender their apologies.”