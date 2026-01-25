Gumel Hails Omidiran’s FCC Chairman Appointment

The President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, has celebrated the appointment of Chief Ayo Omidiran as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

The founder of the defunct Omidiran Babes, one of the sporting community’s finest, was sworn into office on Thursday, January 22, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

A true veteran of Nigerian sports administration, Omidiran brings decades of experience to her new national role. From her influential days as a member of the Nigeria Football Federation Board to her transformative work as Chairperson of the Women’s Football Committee, she has been a tireless advocate for the beautiful game.

According to a release by the NOC, “Omidiran’s wealth of wisdom and administrative “knowhow” make her the perfect fit for the FCC.

“At 62, her move to a top federal agency is an indication of the leadership quality found within the NOC and the Nigerian sports fraternity.

“The NOC family and the entire sports world stood tall on Thursday as one of our own took the lead in ensuring equity and progress for our nation.