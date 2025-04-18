Gumbi: Equal Opportunities, Not A Dream

Share

The importance of ensuring equal opportunities in education for all children cannot be overstressed. Equal opportunities in education are essential for generating a more inclusive society and a more equitable distribution of resources.

Relatively few countries have managed to achieve these conditions and in those that have, the struggle to maintain them is ongoing.

This informed why Lailah Sanusi Gumbi delved into founding Da Hausa Initiative, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that actively promotes data literacy and financial empowerment in Northern Nigeria, using the major local language of the region, Hausa to implement its programmes.

Inspiration

Speaking of her inspiration to start an NGO focused on equal learning opportunities, Gumbi said she believes that no one should be left behind, regardless of their background.

This inspiration aligns with the position of the United Nations (UN) which firmly supports equal education opportunity as a fundamental human right and a key driver of social and economic development.

The UN emphasises the importance of ensuring access to quality education for all, regardless of gender, socioeconomic status, disability, or other factors.

The UN’s position is reflected in international instruments like the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which guarantee the right to education.

Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states that: “Everyone has the right to education,” advocating for free and compulsory elementary education.

Similarly, the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) extends this right to children, ensuring free primary education and accessible secondary education.

In addition, the Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning for all, including targets to eliminate gender disparities and ensure equal access to all levels of education.

Furthermore, under Equality of Opportunity, the UN emphasises that states have a duty to adopt measures to eradicate discrimination and ensure equal access for all to education. This includes adopting temporary special measures to address existing inequalities.

Hausa speakers

Based on the above background, Gumbi explained: “While life isn’t fair, systems can create opportunities for everyone. Northern Nigeria consistently reports poor quality-oflife indicators, and if change is to happen, it must start from within.

I want to see a better future for the North, where Hausa speakers can fully participate in the digital economy. “Equal learning opportunities mean that no external barriers should limit a person’s ability to learn and grow; only their personal choices should.

My goal is to get more Hausa-speaking Northerners involved in the digital economy, particularly in data-related skills. Language barriers exclude many potential talents and I want to create resources in Hausa, much like how Indian and Chinese content creators make vast educational materials in their native languages.”

On its part, the UN recognises that various factors, such as poverty, gender discrimination, and disability, can hinder access to equal opportunity. The UN works to address these inequalities through various initiatives, including supporting scholarships, improving educational facilities, and promoting gender-sensitive and disabilityinclusive learning environments.

Sharing her success story, a particularly impactful moment that motivated her to continue the work, she said: “I once spoke at an event where a young man told me he had always felt excluded from such gatherings until he heard me say a phrase in Hausa.

That single moment made him feel included and he stayed engaged throughout the event. This experience, repeated many times, validates my belief that language is a powerful tool for inclusion and empowerment.”

When language is a barrier to equal opportunity, the UN proposes that solutions should focus on bridging communication gaps and fostering inclusivity.

This can involve providing language learning resources, using visual aids, and leveraging technology like translation apps. Additionally, promoting a culture of open and inclusive communication, including training and education on intercultural communica- tion, is crucial.

By implementing these solutions, organisations and communities can create a more inclusive environment where everyone has equal opportunities, regardless of their language background.

Gumbi identified language as a significant barrier to equal learning opportunities. “Language is the primary barrier. The lack of educational resources in Hausa excludes many potential learners.

The Da Hausa Initiative is working to bridge this gap by creating accessible learning materials in the language.” Talking about the effectiveness of the programme, she said: “We track key indicators and milestones. Since we are still in the early stages, we focus on establishing baseline data to measure future progress. Research will help us define our starting point and set clear goals.”

Financial literacy

She informed me that genderbased violence (GBV) can be curbed via financial literacy.” Financial literacy empowers individuals with choices.

By teaching women financial management skills, we hope to provide them with the means to gain independence and escape abusive situations. “We believe in the power of collaboration.

Our doors are open to partnerships with organisations that align with our mission because collective effort leads to greater impact. “Collaborations expand our reach and impact.

For example, our recent partnership with a coalition of NGOs for the CBN Youth Summit allowed us to speak directly to the youths who needed our message most. “The CBN Youth Summit was a major milestone.

It provided a platform to connect with young people eager to learn, reinforcing the importance of partnerships in achieving our mission.”

On ensuring the long-term sustainability of its programmes and services, she noted that: “We rely on social media to create lasting impact. By producing a vast amount of educational content in Hausa, we aim to influence AI models and digital learning platforms to better understand and serve Hausa speakers.

Social media allows us to reach a broad audience with minimal resources. The more content we create, the wider our impact grows. “We also prioritise quality over quantity.

For instance, in our Data Mentorship Club, our goal isn’t to train large numbers but to ensure that at least two participants earn Microsoft Power BI certification.

A few well-trained individuals can have a larger impact than a large group with superficial knowledge.” On personal qualities or characteristics essential for leading an NGO focused on equal learning opportunities, she stressed on believing in fulfilling purpose.

“I have always believed I have a purpose to fulfil. Running an NGO requires a strong sense of purpose and dedication to the mission. I am still on a journey of self-discovery, but I know that conviction and persistence are key.”

She advised those who are passionate about education and equality but may be unsure about how to make a meaningful impact should never be afraid of starting small. “We live in a knowledge-driven era, yet many people struggle with basic concepts.

Anyone with knowledge has something valuable to share. Start with one person, and soon, you will find a community that values your contributions.”

Priorities

Gumbi identified her organisation’s top priorities and goals for the next one to three years and how she plans to achieve them.

“Our priority is to establish baseline data on financial and data literacy in Northern Nigeria. We believe that any meaningful intervention must be built on solid data. Other ongoing projects will continue as planned.

