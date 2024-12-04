Gully Erosion Threatens Over 1000 School Pupils In Doguwa LG

Share

The Government Junior Secondary School Rufa’i Tudun Wada of Doguwa Local Government the only Junior Secondary School available in the area faces serious threats of gully erosion that surrounds the School.

Although the community has a population of over one million citizens with their populated Children however the School which was situated at the extreme end of the village served as the means of the Educational pursuit of the Pupils.

Our Correspondent who was in the area as part of an investigation into the full implementation of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, State Emergency On Education, also observed that the new block of classrooms designed to be constructed in the place was at foundation level, and seems abundant.

Similarly, the School with a population of Students of over 1200 managed only two blocks of classrooms, out of three blocks that are in serious bad shape.

While the school has only three Permanent Teachers and five volunteer Teachers who manage the population of the over 1200 Children.

A voluntary teacher Shamsuddeen Haruna who has been serving the school for eight years, said, zeal and commitment were the two reasons that prompted him to continue to serve his community despite his condition.

In Tudun Wada model primary school, of Tudun Wada Local Government area of Kano State, the school has 1226 pupils with only 19 teachers to cater for them.

The Assistant Headmaster of the School Malam Kabir Alhassan decries shortage of personnel, lack of security and non-availability of toilets as their Major problems In the school.

He said, “Despite this huge population, vandals stole the Sumo water pump that used to pump water from our borehole, so there is no portable drinking water in this school, our pupils use to defecate openly or visit the neighbourhood whenever they want to answer call of nature”

Malam Kabir Alhassan applauded the Commitment of the Kano State Government for building a new block of classrooms which has already been completed.

” We must commend this administration because all those who are due for promotion have been promoted, salaries are been paid as at when due, minimum wage has been implemented, you can see that our morale has been boosted”.

