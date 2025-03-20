Gully Erosion: Oborevwori Pays N1bn Counterpart Fund, N300m Consultancy Fee

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has released the N1 billion as the state’s counterpart fund to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for ecological intervention.

This was as the governor paid the N300 million consultancy fee for the commencement of work on the Amaichai gully within the Vanguard and Daily Independent newspapers printing press vicinity at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

The Amaichai gully has constituted nuisance to developers within the locality for decades, even as the adjoining roads, including the Dr R.N Okonkwo Street, that were abandoned, did not help the environmental degradation.

The Director-General of the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency, Chief Patrick Ukah, who spoke on the ongoing work on the gully sites within the Amaichai layout, in Asaba, said the Governor has shown capacity in infrastructural development of the state since he assumed office.

He said the Governor has released necessary funds to tackle the menace across the state for the overall interest of residents in the affected areas.

He maintained that to this effect, the Governor awarded the construction work on cut-off Amaichai road from Okpanam town, leading to the Asaba-Onitsha Expressway.

He said, “All the infrastructural works that the Governor is doing are not for political patronage. He has paid N1 billion counterpart funding for ecological. intervention and others.”

