Gully Erosion: Govt Evacuates Residents, Declares Aba’s Street Danger Zone

The government of Abia State has begun the evacuation and relocation of some residents of Ovom Street, Ogbor-Hill in Aba North Local Government Area affected by a dangerous gully erosion currently eating up the area.

New Telegraph reports that during the last rainy season, a lot of buildings and other properties were destroyed with so many lives placed in danger, by the gully erosion, a situation the current government said it wants to avoid, hence the evacuation.

The Permanent Secretary, Abia State Ministry of Environment, Mrs Joy Maduka while addressing the affected residents made it clear that the government of Dr Alex Otti is not just evacuating residents from the danger zone, but will start work immediately to rescue the street from further danger as a result of the gully erosion.

New Telegraph reports that while the Permanent Secretary was addressing the affected residents on the reasons why they must vacate the danger zone, the majority of the residents proved obstinate, insisting that despite the danger steering them in the face, they had nowhere to go, as all their means of livelihood are in their buildings that are awaiting the next disaster to strike.

Maduka responding to their complaints equally explained to them that the state government has made a provision for temporary accommodation for all the affected, stressing that such temporary accommodation will enable them to have a conducive shelter pending the completion of the rescue work at Ovom Street.

New Telegraph gathered that in October 2023, the Aba North Local Government Area Town Planning Authority declared Ovom Street an improvement area with the residents asked to vacate and relocate of which the deadline was given to them for relocation has elapsed, promoting government move to evacuate and settle them in a temporary accommodation.

“His Excellency Dr Alex Otti wants to make sure that property and lives are secured and saved before the next rainy season. The level of erosion here is too bad that we can’t risk people’s lives while working here.

“The government has made available conducive provisions for the affected residents. This is the third time they’ve been ordered to vacate here but they’re stubborn not understanding what this place means.

“There’s a serious plan on the ground to finish this place before the next rainy season if they had left here by September. We’re not joking about this move today. Every affected building will be evacuated to save lives.

“We’ve given them the necessary grace and we’re taking all those moving out today to the temporary destination. This whole marked-out place is a danger zone.

“The machines will soon get to work to rescue this environment. The safety of our people is our primary concern for now.”