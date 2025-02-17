Gully Erosion: Community Commends Edo Govt For Reclaiming Site

Share

The residents of Upper Tenboga-Ekiuwa University of Benin road in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, who were displaced by gully erosion, have commended the state government for its reclamation efforts.

Mr Edward Ugboyobi, a landlord in the community, expressed his gratitude to the government while speaking to journalists in Benin.

“The community has been deserted because of the perennial gully and its adverse effects on the lives of the inhabitants and their livelihoods,” Ugboyobi explained. “Landlords in the community have become tenants in other communities because of how badly the place has become due to the gully.”

However, with the government’s intervention, the community is slowly being revitalized. “I am very happy at the pace of work of reclamation going on here,” Ugboyobi said. “For a very long time, we have not been able to access our houses, but now, those who left before are coming back to their abandoned houses.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by residents of Agbokhina Street, off Ekenwan Road, in Egor Local Government Area. Mr. Scott Osayi, a resident of the community, praised the government’s efforts to repair the road, which has been impassable for many years.

“The road has been impassable for many years before the immediate past governor came to commence work on it, but couldn’t complete the project,” Osayi said. “Luckily for us, the present administration has continued with the project.”

Osayi believes that the completion of the road will have a positive impact on the local economy. “With the progress of work on the road, and when completed, it will boost the economy of the area,” he said. “Good road network is essential for economic development.”

Mr. Osagie Aigbeken, a 24-year resident of the community, echoed Osayi’s sentiments. “We have always resorted to self-help, but with the ongoing work on the road, life has bounced back in the community,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: