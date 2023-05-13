Gully Erosion: A Disaster Foretold

A mother of two children, who gave her name simply as Mrs. Ubaka, hails from Obomkpa, a sleepy and agrarian town in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. She narrated to Saturday Telegraph the agony of losing two children the same time due to the menace of gully erosion. She said: “On that fateful day, my children and I were upstairs sleeping when I heard people downstairs screaming for help. I rushed down to see what was happening. It was then I knew we were in great danger as our building had caved in.

“Before I could think out what to do, the house collapsed on my children; they were trapped and killed in the process. It was a terrible experience, which I won’t wish on my enemy.” The pathetic story of Ubaka, however, represents many other lamentations of the deadly gullies ravaging the country, particularly in the South-South and South-East. Indeed, it is such a miserable and agonising experience living in Obomkpa as erosion had brought tears and sorrows to the people. It has, over time, submerged houses as well as destroyed properties worth millions of naira in the town.

The people are daily troubled by the menacing gully erosion, which had been threatening them for decades. Incidents of erosion threats had been an age-long problem plaguing the neighbourhood. The people have vacated most parts of the community used for both residential and farmlands due to a dangerous gorge that divides the town into two. Motorists and commuters hold their breath anytime they meander past the spot that had consumed many lives. They usually seethe in anger, though not at the appropriate quarters, but at each other, and would curse and fight for right of way on the narrow passable stretches.

Their cars would sink to add a com- ical twist to the defining character of unseriousness that Nigeria has become. Yet, no solution at sight! “This has been our lot for many years now. We have resigned to fate as the government seems unconcerned about our plight in this part of the state,” an indigene of the town who pleaded anonymity, told Saturday Telegraph. Other towns like Idumu-Ogo, Onicha-Uku, Ugboba and Ugbodu in that locality, have equally abandoned their homes and left the erosion sites to live elsewhere.

Their houses sit precariously on the edge of the occasional land- slides that threaten their lives. Incidentally, Obomkpa and its neighbours are not alone in this agony. The nightmare of residents of Mi- domer Street, Boji-Boji, Owa in Ika North-East Local Government Area, can only be imagined. The residents spoke with nervousness, bemoaning the havoc already wreaked by the ram- paging gully, claiming that over 10 residential buildings had collapsed into the gullies even as more families are on the verge of abandoning their ancestral homes in search of safer abodes.

One of our reporters gathered that the gullies, measuring over 65 metres deep and 50 metres wide, and stretching over one kilometre, had washed away topsoil, roads and culverts and brought down electricity poles. It has also destroyed economic plants. Edwin Ikeke Agidi, a retired civil servant, who spoke on the plights of Midomer Street Landlords Association, sought for the assistance of the Federal Government and Niger Delta Development Company (NDDC) to end the nightmare. Another resident in the area, who identified himself simply as Ashiedu, echoed the same sentiment.

“My house had been reduced to a skeletal structure. Part of it caved into the gully and another portion of it is also threatening to give way. I’m still living in the remaining part, which I access through the back, because the front has since gone,” Agidi lamented. Monday Okoh, one of the elderly men in the affected area, regretted the havoc already wrecked by erosion on the anterior view of his house. “We come into the building through the back door now. What an unfortunate situation,” the old man said.

The story is not different at Ogwashi-Uku, where the topography of the council area contributes largely to the gully erosion crisis. At the popular Kwale Road junction, adjacent to the defunct Delta Leisure Park site, lays an-ever frightening gully that drains into Iyiabi River. The hilltop houses around the area are gradually coming under the belly of the erosion too. Prince Lawrence Okolobi, the Ozomo (Spokesperson) of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, who accused the state government of engaging the people of the area in a hide-and-seek game, wondered why successive administrations in the state had been docile regarding the plights of the people of the council area.

“They (successive administrations) had treated the community as if there was no traditional council in place in Ogwashi-Uku. They pretend not to see what erosion is doing to our houses and farmlands now until the good people of the community are completely washed away.” Victims of erosion gullies at Oko in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State are also counting their losses. One of the victims, Martin Ezeofor, whose house stands less than two metres away from an erosion site, said he had been forced to abandon his two-storey building, a boys’ quarter and the entire compound worth about N150 million to move his family to a safer place.

Although the building, according to Ezeofor, is yet to cave in to the gully completely, he was compelled to vacate the residence. Anambra had been adjudged to be the most erosion-prone and devastated landscape in Nigeria. Though other states in the South-East have had some dose of the environmental ogre, none compares to the intimidating numbers and sizes of the erosion and gully sites in Anambra State. According to statistics, over 1, 000 erosion sites of varying degrees and dimensions are found in most towns and villages in Anambra.

However, the Ekwulobia erosion had, become notorious in its devastating effects on the agricultural and other socio-economic lives of the people. Nanka, Agulu, Oko and many other contiguous towns, which groan under the enormous and increasing danger of this phenomenon, are also not spared. Over the years, particularly since the end of the Nigerian civil war, erosion monsters had been a burden in Igbo land. Some geologists attribute this development to war activities such as indiscriminate digging of trenches by soldiers, as well as detonation of explosives and bombs in the areas where the war actually raged.

The phenomenon, which has created a deep gully and wide crater in Oko, the home town of former Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, is threatening to sweep away the homes of about 826 families while the basin has been expanding in an alarming rate. Investigations show that the remedial channel constructed about 40 years ago by the Shehu Shagari administration is almost washed away by erosion. This newspaper gathered that over 30 per cent of land in Anambra had been lost to gully erosion, while over 40 per cent of the total land areas and homes are currently being threatened by the menace.

Some of the affected communities said they had spent billions over the years to either check or control the threat. In some affected communities, residents have taken measures such as re-channeling, construction of dams, catchment pits, wells and agroforestry, most of which have been unsuccessful. Aside from individual homes, some governmental and non-governmental Institutions in the state, such as the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, St. Patrick’s Farms, Osomala in Ogbaru Local Government Area, are equally threatened. Authorities at the Oko Polytechnic are said to be jittery at the moment over the fast encroaching menace at its campus extension site.

Just like in Anambra, most roads in Imo have also been cut off and abandoned by the residents of the state. Some of the erosion sites are said to be horrifying. Families, reports say, had been sacked from their ancestral homes while farmlands and means of livelihood had equally been destroyed. Residents of Nekede in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State are presently facing a dire ecological fate. They have been effectively cut off from the state capital by gully erosion, which had eaten up the only road directly linking the community to Owerri metropolis, and the rest of the state.

Those who go to Owerri for their work and businesses now spend more than an hour going through Ihiagwa via Obinze instead of the less than 20 minutes it takes to move from there to Owerri. Over 85 per cent of the road had collapsed due to a massive gully across the road. This makes it a risk for even tricycles to continue plying the road. Indigenous people of the community have expressed concern over the possibility of the speedily expanding erosion more houses along the road. They claimed that many appeals to succeeding state governments had gone unheeded.

“Getting to Owerri municipality from old Nekede is now a herculean task because the road had been cut into two by erosion. The last time former governor Rochas Okorocha visited the place, which was before his re-election, he promised to complete every road project in Nekede. “But as you can see our major link road to the state capital is very bad, and because of that, people now pay more to get to Owerri,” a distraught resident said. The story is the same in most parts of Imo towns and villages, making it difficult for the people to attend to their daily needs, especially when it rains.

Most houses in the areas affected are at the brink of submerging into the gullies. According to Eugene Anoweh, a farmer: “We now live in fear because when it is about to rain, you dare not go out as that could turn out to be the last time you may be seeing your house.” Also, residents of Auchi in the Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State have been appealing to the state and the Federal Governments, to address the menace of erosion threatening their community. An indigene of the area, Hassan Kadiri, insisted that Auchi should be declared a disaster zone.

He lamented that erosion was affecting socio-economic and development activities in the area. In like manner, the Otaru of Auchi, HRH, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ekelebe 111, has also consistently pleaded that Auchi Town should be declared an “erosion disaster area”, owing to the magnitude of the erosion. He has equally called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to investigate all the contracts awarded to address gully erosion in the area. Momoh had expressed regrets that erosion had brought untold hardship to the people in recent years.

According to him, not only has the gully destroyed properties estimated at billions of naira but many lives had also been lost to the menace. The monarch noted that the people now live in fear each time it is about to rain because “we do not know what will happen next. It’s that terrible.” He added: “We are also not sure whose house or property would be destroyed by the erosion. Even our lives are not secure. Relevant government agencies from Abuja and even the World Bank have come to have an assessment of the erosion many times but the problem still persists.”

The monarch, however, commended the former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, for taking positive steps to address the ugly situation when he was there in the saddle. Meanwhile, a community leader, Alhaji Gaz Momoh, has described the erosion situation in the state as pathetic, horrible and unbearable, lamenting that the problem appeared not to be receiving the attention of the authorities. “Nobody is listening to us. Everybody is quiet about it. It looks like they don’t hear in Nigeria what is happening in Auchi. It appears they regard us as outcasts, as if we are not Nigerians for whatever reason.

What have we done to deserve this?” he asked. However, former Commissioner for the Environment in Edo State, Prince Clem Agba, said about N1.5 trillion was needed to deal with the problem of gully erosion and flooding challenges in the state. He noted that over one hundred active gully erosion sites were identified across the state and that several of them had caused monumental damage to lives and properties. “Others remained life-threatening and posed serious danger to properties around them,” Agba added.

In the 1980s, the Federal Government set up an ecology fund to help check desert encroachment in the North and soil and coastal erosion in the South. A parliamentary hearing revealed, years later, that the funds were often corruptly mismanaged. This may be the reason response to the environmental problems had often been delayed by disputes between the tiers of government. Saturday Telegraph gathered that before 2003, about N200 million monthly allocations accrued to each state for eco- logical funding but between 2004 and 2005, the Federal Government allegedly stopped the disbursement and raised a committee to take charge of the funds.

The committee visited the states to view critical sites before attending to their needs, but was unable to assess the funds from the committee. However, the House of Representatives in 2022 had pleaded with the Federal Government to release N5 billion into the Ecological Fund Account for each state and FCT to mitigate the impact of flooding. But, responding to reports suggesting that state governors were accusing the Federal Government over the deployment of the Ecological Funds, President Muhammadu Buhari had said any criticism directed at the central government is misplaced, accusing governors of shying away from blame.

Nevertheless, former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, while in office had advocated for the establishment of an erosion commission for the South- East to address the ecological problems in the zone. He had said: “If there is the NDDC to cater for the South-South region and Lake Chad Commission set up to tackle the desert encroachment in the North, why not create a commission on erosion in the South-East?”