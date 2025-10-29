New Telegraph

October 29, 2025
Gullit Asks Yamal To Focus On Playing Football

Dutch legend, Ruud Gullit has pointedly advised Barcelona prodigy, Lamine Yamal, to tone down his off-field antics and stick to delivering results on the pitch.

Gullit’s admonition came after Sunday’s El Clasico, which Barcelona lost 2-1 to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Yamal, 18, had stirred controversy going into the encounter, saying Real Madrid “Steal and complain” in an interview and later sharing a video of his goals against the rival club, accompanied by comments many saw as provocative.

However, Real Madrid had the last laugh on the pitch as Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham grabbed a goal each to cancel Fermin Lopez’s and claim victory in a game where Yamal was largely invisible.

Reacting, Gullit said the outcome ought to be a lesson to Yamal to talk less and focus on doing more on the pitch.

“Lamine Yamal needs to keep his mouth shut and focus on football. Let this be a lesson for him,” the former AC Milan star said, per Foot Africa.

