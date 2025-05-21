Gulf of Guinea: Immigration Mobilises Customs, Police to Tackle Terrorism Threats

Share

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and police are working with international security organisations to tackle terrorism and other criminal activities on the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

Speaking at the opening ceremony of ongoing Regional Workshop on Maritime Border Security organised by the NIS yesterday, Comptroller-General Kemi Nana Nandap said the focus of the workshop was the collective resolve of governments in West and Central Africa to tackle piracy, terrorism, illicit flow of arms, migrant smuggling, human trafficking and stowaway, among other transnational organised crimes.

Nandap also noted that the Atlantic coast of the Gulf of Guinea, particularly near Nigeria, is notorious for piracy and other maritime crimes. She said maritime insecurity from illegal oil bunkering, fishing, piracy, armed robbery, and oil-related crimes threaten vessel and crew safety, adding that these threats undermine regional stability and hinder economic growth and integration.

The Immigration chief said: “The theme of this Workshop, Maritime Border Security in the Context of Counter-Terrorism in the Gulf of Guinea, is apt and timely in evaluating and rethinking security under the present circumstances of evolving maritime threats in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG). “In addition, the ECOWAS Sub-Committee of Chiefs of Naval Staff meeting was held in Praia, Cabo Verde, from February 25 to 27, 2025, to discuss critical maritime security issues in the region.

The NCS Comptroller General Adewale Adeniyi emphasized the need to close existing gaps in the country’s financial system, noting that terrorists have exploited these loopholes to fund their activities. Speaking to journalists at the workshop, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun disclosed that the Police have finalized plans to strengthen marine security operations.

The Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while declaring the event opened, appreciated the NIS for taking the lead in the needed move to review the country’s border strategic policy. The gathering has in attendance, security and intelligence agent from Italy, Philippines, Mauritius, Togo, Britain, Cameroun, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin Republic, Seirra leone, Sao Tome, Germany and Denmark.

