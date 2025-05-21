Guinness Wraps Up Premier League Trophy Tour In Nigeria

Share

Guinness, the bold and iconic brand from Nigeria’s foremost total beverage company, Guinness Nigeria, has successfully concluded its highly anticipated Premier League Trophy Tour – delivering unforgettable experiences to thousands of passionate football fans across Nigeria.

The three-day, two-city tour, held in partnership with the Premier League, marked a milestone celebration of the beautiful game and Guinness Nigeria’s 75-year legacy of inspiring boldness and connection.

Following a rousing start in Enugu, the tour closed out in Lagos, where fans had the rare opportunity to see and engage with the Premier League Trophy – the ultimate symbol of football excellence – up close.

But more than a showcase, the tour was a dynamic, immersive celebration of football, culture, and community. Spanning both cities, Guinness™ curated its signature MatchDay experience – a multi-sensory football fan zone featuring 360-degree Guinness™ bars, personalized jersey booths, noisecancellation headset replay zones, live performances, and interactive fan moments that brought the thrill of the Premier League to life.

Speaking during the press conference at the State House, Marina, His, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended Guinness Nigeria for its enduring contributions to national development and culture.

“It’s exciting to see Lagos as part of this historic tour. Guinness has long been a part of our story — from being the first destination for its brewery outside the UK, to its decades of social impact. It also feels great to have the real Premier League Trophy in Lagos.

It reinforces something positive about our enthusiasm, and it is gratifying to know that this is specially brought to us by none other than a 75-year-old Guinness Nigeria.

As Lagosians, we’re excited to identify with Guinness as a socially responsible organization,” Sanwo-Olu said.

