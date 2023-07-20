Guinness World Records Reacts To Man’s Blindness In ‘Cry-A-Thon’ Attempt

Guinness World Records (GWR) has reacted to the widely circulated information that a Nigerian man temporarily lost his vision while attempting to break the record for the longest sobbing marathon.

New Telegraph recalls that Tembu Ebere, a man with Cameroonian heritage, attempted to break the Guinness World Record for continuously crying for seven days.

Speaking in an interview that was aired on BBC on Sunday, Ebere disclosed that during the challenge, he temporarily lost his vision for 45 minutes.

He explained that he had to reevaluate his approach and reduce the intensity of his wailing as it was causing him headaches.

However, GWR on Wednesday, dissociated itself from Ebere’s feat.

They noted that they did not approve such a quest, adding that they would never be able to monitor such a record.

“Just to quell some recent rumours, we wouldn’t ever monitor a record for the longest marathon crying. Here’s what can be monitored by our team”, the body wrote.

In May, Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, hit the limelight after setting a new GWR for the longest cooking marathon (cook-a-thon) by an individual.

The Akwa-Ibom native cooked for 100 hours to beat the 87 hours 45 minutes record previously set by Lata Tondon, the Indian chef, in 2019.

Hilda was certified by the British reference book in June but with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.