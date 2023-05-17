Guinness World Records hails cooking feat as Dana Air rewards Hilda Baci

Guinness World Records has released an official statement following the recent feat achieved by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci. Recall that Baci, who is a native of Akwa Ibom State, broke the record for the longest cooking time by an individual, with a 100-hour record time.

Baci beat Indian chef, Lata Tondon, who had completed the task in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 secs in 2019. The statement, released on their official website read; “She’s hoping to snap up the record title for the longest cooking mara- thon (individual) which currently belongs to Lata Tondon (India) with a time of 87 hr 45 min. “Hilda began cooking on Thursday and contin- ued through to Monday, reportedly whipping up 55 recipes and more than 100 meals in a whopping 100-hour stint. “Officials on our re- cords team look forward to reviewing the evidence and hope to be able to ver- ify Hilda’s efforts as a new record very soon.”

Meanwhile, Dana Air has announced its support for the world record-break- ing chef, Hilda Baci, with one year of free tickets for all her domestic travels. Hilda surpassed the current world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. This is as the airline also gifted Baci’s mother three months of free flight tickets. Recall that the 27-year- old started cooking on Thursday 11th May 2023, and reached her record 100 hours to beat India’s Lata Tondon who set the record with 87 hours 45mins in 2019. Speaking on the sup- port for Hilda Baci, the Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, said the airline has and will always support the craft, creativity, efforts and innovations of young Nigerians who embody the true Nigerian spirit as a proudly Nigerian brand.