June 13, 2023
Guinness World Records Finally Confirms Hilda Baci’s For Longest Cooking Marathon

Guinness World Records (GWR) has confirmed that Hilda Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

The announcement was made on Tuesday via the GWR official website.

“Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

“As with all ‘longest marathon’ records, the participant is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken.

“They were the only times Hilda could use the bathroom or sleep during the attempt,” the GWR said.

Indian chef Lata Tondon held the previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes set in 2019.

