Guinness World Record Holder Salutes Olukoya

Guinness World Record holder Joshua Olusanya has praised the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries(MFM) General Overseer Worldwide Dr. Daniel Olukoya for helping him become a global personality.

Olusanya recently made history as the first to win the Guinness World Records in Longest Marathon Trumpet Blowing.

Speaking at the July ‘Power Must Change Hands’ at the Prayer City, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, he shared how he received divine strength to play for 25 hours, 30 minutes and 36 seconds, after he heeded the instructions by Olukoya to shave his dreads and was thereafter prayed for.

The record holder, who dedicated the award to Olukoya and his wife, said prior to him seeking guidance from the preacher, he in 2024 attempted the longest playing time of the trumpet in the world but his attempt was disqualified because of a technical error.

Olusanya said:“I was heart-broken, it was painful for me, seeing the number of efforts that I put into it and I was disqualified.

However, I was not discouraged and this year, I sought the guidance of our father in the Lord (Olukoya), who, instructed me to first of all cut off my dreads. “This was a very tough decision for me; I can actually say that was one of the toughest decisions to take in my life.”