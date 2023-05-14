Guinness World Record: Hilda Baci Takes 30 Minutes Break

With the videos making the round on the internet, it could be seen as Hilda Effiong Bassey, also known as Hilda Baci, took a break for 30 minutes in her quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time.

The video captured Hilda Baci walking out of the kitchen into a van for a 30-minute break.

According to her, her goal is to cook continuously for four days and four nights, surpassing the current record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Chef Lata London in Rewa, India, in 2019.

This is indeed a great achievement and reality for the 27-year-old cook as she has harboured a dream of breaking a world record for five years.

The event began on Thursday, May 11 at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, and Hilda has already cooked for more than 60 hours.

Watch the video with the link below …

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsOOYhJJsMn/?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==