Guinness World Record: Hilda Baci completes 100 hours of marathon cooking

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, (aka Hil- da Baci) yesterday surpassed the 96-hour target and finally achieved a 100-hour record time. Hilda was initially scheduled to stop at 4 pm today, culminating in her former 96-hour target sur- passing the current Guinness World Record holder for the “longest cooking marathon by an individual”.

The Lagos-based chef began the competition on Thursday, after she turned on her cooker at 4pm and surpassed the current world record holder yesterday morning. If certified after the 100th hour, she will be displacing the current world record holder, Lata Tondon, an Indian chef, who achieved the feat in 2019 with 87 hours 45 minutes record uninterrupted cooking. Meanwhile, a female lawmaker, female House of Representatives member, Mrs. Tolulope Akande- Sadipe, has hailed Hilda Baci, saying ‘Her endurance, testament to women’s resilience.’ Akande-Sadipe said she was showing her support for Hilda Bassey, a Nigerian chef, who aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time. Akande-Sadipe, who represents Oluyole Federal Constituency, according to a statement released by her Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Olamilekan Olusada, backed the food-preneur in a memo on her social media handles, describing her as a brave champion.

She said: “You have be- come a shining example of what women are truly capable of achieving. “Your dedication to this extraordinary challenge inspires us all and reminds us that there are no limits to what we can accomplish when we set our minds to it. “Your commitment to pushing boundaries and surpassing expectations is truly commendable.”