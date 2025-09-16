Guinness World Record Confirms Hilda Baci’s Largest-Serving Of Jollof Rice

Chef Hilda Baci has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Nigerianstyle jollof rice, weighing 8,780 kilogrammes (19,356 lb 9 oz). The record which was achieved in partnership with Gino on Friday in Victoria Island, Lagos, has been officially confirmed.

Announcing the feat yesterday on X (Formely Twitter), the Guinness World Record posted,”New record: Largest serving of Nigerian style jollof rice – 8,780 kg (19,356 lb 9 oz) achieved by Hilda Baci and Gino in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria” Baci, who rose to fame with her headline-making cook-a-thon, has once again brought global attention to Nigerian cuisine.

Guinness World Records had sent words of encouragement to the Nigerian celebrity when she was attempting the cooking on Friday. The record body in a video, said, ”What’s cookin’? “Best of luck to @hildabacicooks who’s attempt ing a new record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice today.”

The recent attempt drew a large crowd of supporters, celebrities, and food lovers who gathered at the venue to witness the spectacle. According to the chef before the event, the specially designed pot used for the challenge has a capacity of 22,619 litres, and her goal is to fill it up to 80 per cent.

She explained that this would require about 5,278 kilogrammes of raw basmati rice, equivalent to 264 bags, though she said she rounded it up to 250 bags as part of her strategy.

She later revealed to newsmen on Friday that she used 200 bags of rice, because the measuring crane and scale designed to weigh the final dish had a limit of 20,000 kilogrammes, including the weight of the custom-made pot. Hilda said: “If you noticed when we started, we weighed the pot and we needed to weigh every single thing that went into the pot when we’re done.”