Guinness, Royal Exchange Gainers As NGX Extends Rally

The Nigerian stock market closed today on a positive note as several equities recorded price appreciation, with Guinness Nigeria Plc, Royal Exchange Plc, and UPL Plc leading the gainers’ chart.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) showed that Guinness Nigeria topped the gainers’ list after its share price rose by 10 per cent, increasing from N350.00 to close at N385.00 per share.

Royal Exchange followed with a 10 per cent gain, rising from N1.70 to N1.87, while UPL also appreciated by 10 per cent to close at N5.50 from N5.00.

May & Baker Nigeria Plc recorded a gain of 9.93 per cent to close at N41.50 per share, while FTN Cocoa Processors Plc advanced by 9.26 per cent to settle at N1.18 per share.

Similarly, BUA Cement Plc gained 9.18 per cent, rising from N247.30 to N270.00, while UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust appreciated by 7.14 per cent to close at N7.50 per share.

Other notable gainers included Cutix Plc, which rose by 6.92 per cent to N3.40, Wapic Insurance Plc, which gained 6.11 per cent to N3.30, and VFD Group Plc, which advanced by 5.49 per cent to close at N12.50 per share.

Also among the gainers were Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, Champion Breweries Plc, Wapco Plc, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, and PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc.

On the losers’ table, RT Briscoe Plc led the laggards after its share price declined by 9.17 per cent to close at N10.40 per share from N11.45.

Learn Africa Plc followed with a loss of 8.33 per cent, dropping to N8.25 from N9.00, while NGX Group Plc fell by 6.12 per cent to close at N176.50 per share.

Other decliners included Honeywell Flour Mills Call Option, Mansard Insurance Plc, Austin Laz & Company Plc, and Tripple Gee & Company Plc.

AIICO Insurance Plc also shed 3.96 per cent to close at N4.12, while FCMB Group Plc dropped by 2.69 per cent to settle at N12.65 per share.

Dangote Cement Plc declined by 1.86 per cent to close at N794.90 per share, while Transcorp Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, and United Capital Plc also recorded marginal losses during the trading session.

Meanwhile, the NGX All-Share Index closed at 198,407.30 points, while market capitalisation stood at about N127.36 trillion, reflecting sustained investor interest in selected equities across key sectors of the market.