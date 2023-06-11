Guinness Record Yet To Approve Application For Cook-A-Thon – Chef Dammy Spokesperson

The spokesperson of Chef Dammy who is currently attempting to break the world records for the longest cooking time by an individual has broken the silence amid rumours about Chef Dammy Cook-a-thon.

Speaking on the development, Chef Dammy’s spokesperson stated that Dammy started her quest on Friday, June 9th to set a new world record by cooking for 140 hours, though she aimed for 120 hours initially.

Speaking further, she advised netizens to debunk any rumours about her as he alleged that many are speculating that Chef Dammy did not apply to Guinness World Records and is merely attempting to break Hilda Baci’s record.