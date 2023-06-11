New Telegraph

June 11, 2023
Guinness Record Yet To Approve Application For Cook-A-Thon – Chef Dammy Spokesperson

The spokesperson of Chef Dammy who is currently attempting to break the world records for the longest cooking time by an individual has broken the silence amid rumours about Chef Dammy Cook-a-thon.

Speaking on the development, Chef Dammy’s spokesperson stated that Dammy started her quest on Friday, June 9th to set a new world record by cooking for 140 hours, though she aimed for 120 hours initially.

Speaking further, she advised netizens to debunk any rumours about her as he alleged that many are speculating that Chef Dammy did not apply to Guinness World Records and is merely attempting to break Hilda Baci’s record.

Speaking on Sunday, he said that she applied to Guinness World Records before attempting but they didn’t get feedback at the time we asked, adding that this is because an application is necessary for recognition by Guinness World Records upon successful completion.

He also said the news about people being asked to pay for the food at Chef Dammy’s cook-a-thon, as well as other rumours circulating like the gas being turned off were all false.

He said, “Don’t believe anything you read on social media, people are just trying to bring us down.”

New Telegraph reports that as of the time this news was published, Chef Dammy had cooked for over 61 hours.

Recall in May, Hilda Baci broke the record and set a new record for the longest cook-a-thon. She cooked for 100 hours and 40 minutes, though her attempt is yet to be verified by Guinness World Records (GWR).

