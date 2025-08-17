Guinness Record: Tacha Launches 3-Day Beauty Festival In Lagos

Nigerian reality TV star and entrepreneur, Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has unveiled plans to host the biggest 3-day beauty festival in Nigeria, alongside a Guinness World Record attempt for the highest number of makeovers in 24 hours.

The highly anticipated event will run from October 10th to 12th, 2025, at the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Lagos.

According to Tacha, the festival will go beyond beauty exhibitions, serving as a convergence of culture, creativity, commerce, and national pride.

READ ALSO:

“This is more than just a beauty festival,” Tacha explained. “As we attempt to make history with the Guinness World Record, we are also spotlighting Nigeria’s booming beauty industry and its potential as a driver of economic growth and global influence.”

The three-day festival will feature makeup, fashion, skincare, wellness, hair, and lifestyle showcases, including training sessions, empowerment workshops, networking opportunities, exhibitions, and business hacks.

Tacha also called on Nigerians and beauty enthusiasts worldwide to participate, register, volunteer, sponsor, and exhibit via her official website.

With this initiative, Tacha hopes to not only secure a Guinness World Record but also position Nigeria as a hub for global beauty innovation and cultural excellence.