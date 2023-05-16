Guinness Record: Hilda Baci Gets One Year Paid Flight Trip From Dana Air

Dana Air has announced its support for the world record-breaking chef, Hilda Baci who broke the Guinness World Record for longest cooking time “Cook-a-thon” for 100 hours.

The 27-year-old celebrity chef started cooking on Thursday 11th May 2023, and reached her record to 100 hours to beat India’s Lata Tondon who set the record with 87 hours 45mins in 2019.

With her ground breaking record, Dana Air has decided to support Hilda Baci who stood her ground despite challenges she faced while in the quest to break the Guinness world record.

According to the Airline, Hilda has been bagged one year of free tickets for all her domestic travels and also Baci’s mother with three months of free flight tickets.

The Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Ememobong Ettete, while throwing their weight behind the known renowned chef said the airline has and will always support the craft, creativity, efforts and innovations of young Nigerians who embody the true Nigerian spirit as a proudly Nigerian brand.

He said, “We have always blazed the trail in terms of support for the arts and entertainment industry, health care, and culture and our corporate social responsibility has been all-encompassing.

“We will be supporting Hilda’s local travels for one year and we are inspired by her strength and determination for greatness.

“We understand her mum is also a chef and she must have gotten this inspiration from her in light of this, we shall be supporting her mum with three months of local flights for free.

“We thank Hilda’s mum for giving us an amazing daughter and for being a huge support system to Hilda. We thank all those who came out to dispassionately support one of our own,”