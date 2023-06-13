Ekiti State-born chef, Damilola Adeparusi, better known as Chef Dammy has surpassed the 100-hour world cooking record attempt by celebrity chef, Hilda Baci.

The 100 hours feat was made known via her verified Twitter page in the early hours of Tuesday, June 13.

It would be recalled that Hilda Baci grabbed the headlines just a few weeks back when she surpassed the world cooking record of 87 hours 45 minutes previously set by Lata Tondon, an Indian chef, in 2019

Her attempt, however, is yet to be officially certified by the Guinness World Record (GWR) as they have not officially announced her as the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time.

But in a video making rounds on social media, Chef Dammy who is targeting a new cooking record of 120-hour, and her colleagues were seen celebrating her 100-hour feat.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Dammy, a 300-level FUOYE student commenced the cooking marathon on June 9 and has since held her ground to keep going and keep pushing to reach her target.

Her attempt however has also sparked different reactions from social media users.

While some users lauded her courage and initiative, others criticised her for an alleged plan to undercut Baci’s attempt.

But Hilda Baci had recently come out to declare her support for her, quashing the rumoured rivalry between them.