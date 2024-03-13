Guinness Pledges More Support For Female Workers

Guinness Nigeria Plc has promised to support the female workforce at every step of their journey in the spirit of International Women’s Day celebrations. The firm in a statement by the firm said through its Spirited Women’s Network, Guinness Nigeria Plc spearheaded initiatives aimed at uplifting and empowering female employees.

Speaking at the International Women’s Day event hosted at the Guinness Nigeria headquarters in Lagos, the firm’s Managing Director, Adebayo Alli, reiterated the company’s dedication to diversity and inclusion. He highlighted the transformative impact of the Spirited Women’s Network and emphasised the importance of creating an environment where every individual could thrive.

“Our commitment to inclusivity is not just rhetoric; it’s a fundamental aspect of our organisational culture,” remarked. “From lactation rooms to progressive benefits like paid pregnancy loss leave and fully paid six months’ maternity leave, we strive to support our female workforce at every step of their journey. In addition, we have implemented training programs aimed at enhancing the leadership skills of our female employees, resulting in a 25 per cent increase in women in leadership positions over the past three years,” said Alli.

The statement added that the event featured a keynote address by the Executive Chair, African Food Changemakers & Trustee, The Rockefeller Foundation, Mrs Ndidi Nwuneli, who emphasised the importance of creating supportive communities for women’s growth. She said: “In our journey towards success, creating supportive communities is paramount. However, let us remember that the path to success is not always smooth.

It requires constant self-improvement and resilience. Together, as we uplift and empower one another, let us embrace the challenges ahead, for they are the rungs on the ladder of our collective growth.” Additionally, a panel discussion, titled, ‘Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress,’ Explained The Necessity of Investing In Women to Drive Societal Advancement.

The Panel Session, Moderated By Head of Reserves, Guinness Nigeria, Opeyemi Makinwa, Delved Into Various Aspects Of Women’s Empowerment And Featured Esteemed Panellists Including Executive Director, AAA Limited, Ijeoma Taylaur, GM & Group Head, Investor Relations & Corporate Development, Zenith Bank Plc, Rolake Akinkungbefilani, Site Director (Ogba Brewery), Guinness Nigeria Plc Dolapo Oshiegbu, and Managing Director, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Adebayo Alli.

The Panellists Highlighted The Need for Society to Be Intentional In Investing in Women, Noting That a Society Without the Full Engagement of Women Cannot Thrive Properly. They Emphasised the Importance of Raising the Girl Child To Become a Confident Woman And Discussed Strategies for Accelerating Progress Toward Gender Equality